Modi's Battle Cry: 'Save the Soul of Bengal'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique against West Bengal's ruling TMC, accusing them of fostering illegal immigration for electoral gain. Speaking at Brigade Parade Ground, he framed the upcoming assembly elections as pivotal for Bengal's future, emphasizing a commitment to governance and security if BJP comes to power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unleashed a stringent critique of West Bengal's ruling TMC party, alleging the endorsement of illegal immigration to alter voter demographics.
In a charged rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi argued that the TMC's reign has eroded the state's law and order, framing the upcoming assembly elections as crucial for Bengal's future redemption.
Invoking historical revolutionary symbolism, he promised governance under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and pledged accountability for previous TMC misconduct, placing women's safety and employment at the forefront of the BJP's campaign.
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