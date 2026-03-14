Moscow's Defensive Stance: Drones Neutralized as Internet Faces Glitches

Russia's defense systems successfully intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, authorities announced on Saturday. This intervention led to flight disruptions at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, stranding passengers temporarily.

In anticipation of further drone intrusions, Moscow's officials have implemented precautionary measures including mobile internet restrictions. Residents have been advised to rely on Wi-Fi and VoWiFi connections wherever possible to mitigate communication challenges during these disruptions.

Maxim Korkin, overseeing regional transport and technology, communicated that these temporary measures, aimed at bolstering security, are federally mandated to protect against future drone threats. Authorities continue to fine-tune response strategies to ensure public safety amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)