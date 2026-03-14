Moscow's Defensive Stance: Drones Neutralized as Internet Faces Glitches
Russia intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, leading to temporary flight suspensions at several major airports. To combat potential drone threats, mobile internet access in Moscow was restricted, with officials advising residents to utilize Wi-Fi. This precautionary measure aims to strengthen homeland security against aerial attacks.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defense systems successfully intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, authorities announced on Saturday. This intervention led to flight disruptions at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, stranding passengers temporarily.
In anticipation of further drone intrusions, Moscow's officials have implemented precautionary measures including mobile internet restrictions. Residents have been advised to rely on Wi-Fi and VoWiFi connections wherever possible to mitigate communication challenges during these disruptions.
Maxim Korkin, overseeing regional transport and technology, communicated that these temporary measures, aimed at bolstering security, are federally mandated to protect against future drone threats. Authorities continue to fine-tune response strategies to ensure public safety amid these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)