SADC Ministers Push for Faster Regional Integration and Development at Pretoria Meeting

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has intensified its push for deeper regional integration, with ministers from across the bloc calling for faster implementation of policies aimed at industrialisation, agricultural transformation, and energy transition.

The call was made during the SADC Council of Ministers meeting held in Pretoria, South Africa, from 12–13 March 2026, where leaders emphasised the urgency of translating regional commitments into measurable development outcomes.

Held under the theme “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC,” the two-day meeting brought together ministers responsible for foreign affairs, finance, and economic development from SADC’s 16 member states.

The meeting was opened and chaired by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who currently serves as Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers.

South Africa assumed the leadership role after being elected interim Chairperson of SADC during a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 7 November 2025.

Urgent push to translate integration into tangible benefits

Addressing ministers, Lamola stressed that regional integration must move beyond policy commitments and deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens across Southern Africa.

He said millions of people in the region expect cooperation among governments to generate jobs, improved livelihoods, food security, reliable energy access and stronger economic resilience.

“If integration remains rhetorical, confidence in our common agenda will diminish,” Lamola said.

“But if we act decisively and implement agreed commitments effectively, our region has the potential to emerge as a dynamic force for industrial growth, innovation and sustainable development.”

Lamola also urged member states to strengthen resource mobilisation, ratify legal frameworks supporting regional cooperation, and leverage strategic international partnerships to accelerate development.

Digital connectivity and renewable energy expansion gaining momentum

The Council noted several milestones in regional development.

Digital connectivity has expanded significantly, with internet penetration across the SADC region reaching 54%, driven by investments in fibre networks, mobile broadband and cross-border digital infrastructure.

In the energy sector, SADC member states have collectively added more than 14 000 megawatts of new generation capacity, helping to stabilise regional electricity supply and support industrial growth.

This expansion has also accelerated the region’s transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The share of renewable energy in the regional power mix has risen from approximately 25% to 38%, reflecting growing investments in solar, wind, hydroelectric and other sustainable energy projects.

Infrastructure integration has also improved through the expansion of One-Stop Border Posts, which streamline customs procedures and reduce delays for cross-border trade and transport.

Peace and security remain central to development

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi warned that sustainable development in the region depends heavily on maintaining peace and stability.

He emphasised that conflict and political instability can undermine industrialisation, reduce investment confidence and slow progress toward the region’s long-term development goals under SADC Vision 2050.

“Without stability, industrialisation falters, investment declines, and Vision 2050 slips beyond reach,” Magosi said.

He noted that SADC continues diplomatic engagement to address ongoing security and governance challenges in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar, seeking long-term and sustainable solutions through regional dialogue.

Growth in intra-regional trade and value-chain development

SADC is also making gradual progress in strengthening trade integration among member states.

According to Magosi, intra-SADC trade in manufactured goods has increased from 19% to 22%, reflecting steady improvements in market integration and the development of regional value chains.

However, he stressed that non-tariff barriers, logistical bottlenecks and regulatory disparities still limit the region’s full trade potential.

Magosi called on member states to implement reforms that remove trade barriers, harmonise standards and strengthen regional supply chains.

Mining sector repositioned for value addition

One of the most strategic areas highlighted during the meeting was the repositioning of the mining sector as a driver of industrialisation.

The region is shifting from exporting raw minerals toward processing and value addition, a move expected to increase economic benefits from Africa’s abundant natural resources.

“Our challenge has never been scarcity, but value addition,” Magosi said.

He pointed to key developments including:

The revision of the SADC Protocol on Mining, aligning it with the region’s Regional Mining Vision

The adoption of the Critical Minerals Framework at the G20 Summit, which creates new opportunities for SADC countries to participate in global supply chains for strategic minerals used in renewable energy and advanced technologies

These reforms aim to ensure that critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements generate greater economic value within the region.

Regional Development Fund to drive long-term transformation

A major focus of discussions was the Regional Development Fund (RDF), a financing mechanism designed to support regional integration projects.

Magosi described the fund as a critical instrument for unlocking investment in infrastructure, industrialisation and cross-border development programmes.

“The RDF is our vehicle for transformation. Without it, we stand still. And with it, we can boldly move forward together,” he said.

Council approves strategic regional programmes

The Council of Ministers approved the 2026–2027 Annual Corporate Plan, which outlines priority interventions aligned with the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030.

Key priorities include:

Peace, Security and Good Governance

Industrial Development and Market Integration

Infrastructure Development supporting regional integration

Social and Human Capital Development

Cross-cutting priorities such as gender equality, youth empowerment, climate change, environmental sustainability and disaster risk management are also integrated across the strategy.

Ministers to assess geopolitical risks

Recognising the growing impact of geopolitical tensions, global economic volatility and climate-related shocks, the Council resolved to convene an urgent meeting of SADC Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting will evaluate how global conflicts, supply-chain disruptions and shifting trade dynamics are affecting the region and develop coordinated responses.

Regional health and social programmes strengthened

The Council also approved three years of funding for 12 projects under the SADC HIV and AIDS Special Fund Round IV.

The selected initiatives will focus on:

HIV prevention research

Integration of mental health services

Sexual and reproductive health services

Prevention and response to gender-based violence

Targeted programmes for vulnerable populations, including both in-school and out-of-school youth

Strategic partnerships expanded

To strengthen cooperation with international partners, the Council approved three new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between SADC and key global institutions.

The agreements include partnerships with:

Japan

African Wildlife Economy Institute (AWEI)

World Food Programme (WFP)

These partnerships aim to support initiatives aligned with Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Next SADC Council and Summit scheduled for August

The next Ordinary Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers will take place in August 2026, ahead of the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The summit will be hosted in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, where regional leaders are expected to review progress on integration, economic transformation and regional security.