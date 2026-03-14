SA Marks 300 Days Without Load Shedding as Eskom Signals System Recovery

South Africa has achieved 300 consecutive days without load shedding, marking one of the most significant milestones in the recovery of the country’s electricity system after years of power shortages and rolling blackouts.

State-owned power utility Eskom confirmed the milestone was reached at midnight on 12 March 2026, highlighting sustained improvements in plant performance, reduced outages and declining reliance on diesel-powered emergency generation.

The development is being viewed as a major indicator that South Africa’s electricity grid is stabilising, following the implementation of Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan, which aims to improve reliability and rebuild generation capacity across the country’s ageing fleet of power stations.

Generation performance reaches highest levels in years

Eskom attributed the progress to improvements in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), a key indicator measuring the percentage of generating capacity available to supply electricity.

For the 2025/26 financial year to date (1 April 2025 – 12 March 2026), the EAF has remained consistently above 65%, currently standing at 65.85%.

The utility also reported that its generation fleet reached or exceeded a 70% EAF on 83 occasions during the period, signalling growing operational stability across power stations.

“This achievement reflects the sustained upward trajectory in plant performance and the continued progress of Eskom’s turnaround strategy,” the utility said.

South Africa has now recorded 301 consecutive days without interruption to electricity supply, with only 26 hours of load shedding occurring in April and May 2025 during the current financial year.

Major decline in unplanned outages improves reliability

A critical driver of the improved electricity supply has been the sharp reduction in unplanned outages across Eskom’s generation fleet.

Average unplanned outages have declined by 53% compared with last year, reflecting improved maintenance and operational efficiency.

Between 6 and 12 March 2026, unplanned outages averaged 7 224 megawatts (MW) — a significant improvement from the 15 382 MW recorded during the same week in 2025, representing a reduction of 8 158 MW.

The Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF), which measures unexpected outages, also showed major improvement.

For the same period, the UCLF was recorded at 14.85%, down sharply from 32.07% during the same period last year.

For the financial year to date, the UCLF stands at 22.73%, remaining well below last year’s 25.74%.

These gains highlight improving reliability across Eskom’s generation fleet, which includes coal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation assets.

Planned maintenance increases to strengthen long-term reliability

Eskom has also increased planned maintenance activities as part of its long-term strategy to improve plant reliability and environmental compliance.

The Planned Capacity Loss Factor (PCLF) averaged 13.81%, compared with 10.21% in the previous financial year, reflecting Eskom’s commitment to conducting deeper and more frequent maintenance.

For the financial year to date, planned maintenance averaged 5 377 MW, representing 11.42% of total generation capacity.

Although higher maintenance temporarily removes units from service, Eskom said the approach is necessary to ensure sustainable performance improvements and prevent future breakdowns.

Diesel spending drops by more than 57%

Another major indicator of the system’s recovery is the dramatic decline in diesel usage.

Eskom’s Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs), which use diesel as a backup power source during emergencies, were heavily relied upon during previous power shortages.

However, diesel consumption has fallen significantly due to improved generation capacity.

For the financial year to date, diesel expenditure is R8.58 billion lower than the same period last year, representing a 57.35% reduction.

Between 1 April 2025 and 12 March 2026, Eskom generated 1 075.23 gigawatt hours (GWh) using OCGT plants at a cost of R6.381 billion.

This compares with 2 498.75 GWh generated during the same period last year, which cost R14.963 billion.

Over the past week alone, diesel usage contributed 10.08 GWh to the grid at a cost of R59.70 million, resulting in a weekly load factor of 1.76%.

Eskom said the diesel was primarily used for statutory grid code testing and maintaining reserve requirements.

The year-to-date OCGT load factor has declined to 3.79%, significantly lower than 8.81% recorded during the same period last year.

Diesel usage has also declined steadily month-on-month since May 2025, and Eskom expects expenditure to remain below budget for the remainder of the financial year.

Excess generation capacity strengthens grid stability

The power utility also reported that 5 861 MW of generation capacity is currently in cold reserve, meaning the electricity system has surplus capacity available if needed.

Looking ahead, Eskom plans to bring 3 330 MW of additional capacity online before the evening peak on Monday, 16 March 2026.

Peak demand is expected to reach 23 858 MW, while available capacity is forecast at 27 652 MW, providing a comfortable reserve margin.

Summer Outlook predicts no load shedding

Eskom’s Summer Outlook, published on 5 September 2025, projected no load shedding between 1 September 2025 and 31 March 2026, based on sustained improvements in plant performance under the Generation Recovery Plan.

The utility said current system performance remains in line with those projections.

Eskom targets end of load reduction by 2027

While load shedding has been largely eliminated, load reduction — temporary power cuts in high-risk areas — remains in place in some communities affected by electricity theft and infrastructure overload.

Eskom reported that 199 160 customers are no longer affected by load reduction during peak periods, reflecting progress in stabilising local networks.

Illegal electricity connections and meter tampering remain major challenges, however.

These practices damage infrastructure, overload distribution networks and pose serious safety risks, Eskom said.

To address the problem, the utility has launched a phased programme to eliminate load reduction by 2027.

The programme targets 971 electricity feeders and will benefit approximately 1.69 million customers out of Eskom’s total 7.2 million customer base.

Smart meter rollout accelerates electricity system reform

A central component of the programme is the nationwide rollout of smart electricity meters, which allow more accurate billing, improved monitoring of consumption and better management of electricity networks.

Eskom has installed 444 062 smart meters nationwide, including 171 507 meters on load reduction feeders.

Approximately 90% of these installations are concentrated in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, where network losses and illegal connections are highest.

The utility aims to install 577 347 smart meters on load reduction feeders by March 2026, with full deployment planned by 2027.

Current implementation represents about 30% of the total rollout target.

Resistance and safety concerns slowing meter rollout

Despite progress, Eskom said installation teams continue to face serious operational challenges in some areas.

These include community resistance, intimidation, violent incidents and work stoppages, which have delayed implementation.

As a result, approximately 122 000 planned meter conversions have been postponed, affecting the timeline for stabilising electricity supply in high-loss areas.

Eskom said it has intensified community engagement campaigns through ward councillors, public meetings, radio platforms and social media to build public support for the programme.

The utility emphasised that smart meters and improved network management are essential to protecting the electricity grid and ensuring long-term reliability.