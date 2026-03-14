Tragic Loss: JCO's Last Stand in Poonch Operation

A junior commissioned officer tragically lost his life on Saturday during an anti-terror operation in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, the Army's White Knight Corps reported.

The officer, identified as Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka, fell while maneuvering through the challenging terrain of the Operation Sheri Kalan area at approximately 2.30 pm. Despite swift evacuation to Military Hospital, medical personnel could not save him.

The Army released a statement honoring the officer's unwavering courage and dedication, emphasizing that they stand in solidarity with his grieving family as they mourn the loss of a true warrior.

(With inputs from agencies.)