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A New Dawn: Justice for Terror Victims' Families Initiated by J&K Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has committed to delivering justice to the families of terror victims. He distributed appointment letters to 27 relatives of victims, vowed to return seized property, and stated that nearly 400 families have received employment, continuing support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:54 IST
A New Dawn: Justice for Terror Victims' Families Initiated by J&K Governor
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha committed to delivering justice to families wronged by terrorism by distributing appointment letters to 27 next-of-kin of terror victims.

Governor Sinha emphasized his resolute mission to secure justice for terror victims' families, promising thorough investigations and accountability for pending cases. He also ensured that forcibly seized lands and homes would be returned to those affected.

Sinha shared that nearly 400 families connected to terror victims have already been employed. This campaign, originating in Baramulla, aims to provide unwavering support so no family fades away in neglect, hunger, or isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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