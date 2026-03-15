A New Dawn: Justice for Terror Victims' Families Initiated by J&K Governor

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha committed to delivering justice to families wronged by terrorism by distributing appointment letters to 27 next-of-kin of terror victims.

Governor Sinha emphasized his resolute mission to secure justice for terror victims' families, promising thorough investigations and accountability for pending cases. He also ensured that forcibly seized lands and homes would be returned to those affected.

Sinha shared that nearly 400 families connected to terror victims have already been employed. This campaign, originating in Baramulla, aims to provide unwavering support so no family fades away in neglect, hunger, or isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)