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Bridging Justice and Service: Judicial Complexes as Beacons of Hope

Chief Justice of India emphasizes judicial complexes should operate with a service spirit akin to hospitals, reflecting on both rights and duties. At a Mandi event, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated government initiatives fostering justice and equality. Efforts include legal reforms, social justice endeavors, and promoting grassroots fundamental duties awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:58 IST
Bridging Justice and Service: Judicial Complexes as Beacons of Hope
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya has called for judicial complexes to emulate the service-oriented spirit of hospitals, emphasizing the courts' role in offering relief and justice to those in need.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mandi Judicial Court Complex, he highlighted the intertwined roles of fundamental rights and duties within the Constitution, urging grassroots programs to raise awareness of these duties.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu echoed these sentiments, detailing the government's commitment to inclusive development and justice through initiatives like resolving pending cases via Lok Adalats, legal reforms, and social equality measures such as equal property rights for daughters.

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