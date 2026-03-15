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Manipur's Resilient Response: Combating Hailstorm Havoc

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh urged officials to remain alert and administer relief after heavy rains and hailstorms hit the state. The government has deployed teams to ensure swift delivery of aid, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by affected families and communities across the northeastern region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:21 IST
Manipur's Resilient Response: Combating Hailstorm Havoc
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, called on officials to maintain heightened vigilance and deliver prompt relief efforts following severe weather conditions that have battered various parts of the northeastern state.

The weekend's relentless rain and hailstorms have left numerous communities grappling with significant challenges. In response, CM Singh assured residents that the government has mobilized resources to mitigate the impact and provide essential support.

Relief and response units have been instructed to act without delay, ensuring that basic necessities reach affected households swiftly. Continuous monitoring by the departments underscores the administration's commitment to the well-being and safety of Manipur's citizens during this trying period.

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