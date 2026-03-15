Manipur's Resilient Response: Combating Hailstorm Havoc

Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, called on officials to maintain heightened vigilance and deliver prompt relief efforts following severe weather conditions that have battered various parts of the northeastern state.

The weekend's relentless rain and hailstorms have left numerous communities grappling with significant challenges. In response, CM Singh assured residents that the government has mobilized resources to mitigate the impact and provide essential support.

Relief and response units have been instructed to act without delay, ensuring that basic necessities reach affected households swiftly. Continuous monitoring by the departments underscores the administration's commitment to the well-being and safety of Manipur's citizens during this trying period.