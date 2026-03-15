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Tragic End: Teen's Mysterious Disappearance and Death at Nagpur Mall

Yash Sunil Zhade, an 18-year-old from Nagpur, was found dead at Empress Mall. Missing since Saturday, Zhade's body was discovered alongside a water bottle and rat poison. His family reported his unusual behavior post-exams. The case is under investigation, probing the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:07 IST
Tragic End: Teen's Mysterious Disappearance and Death at Nagpur Mall
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, 18-year-old Yash Sunil Zhade was found dead at Nagpur's Empress Mall, fueling questions about his mysterious disappearance and subsequent death.

Initially reported missing on Saturday afternoon, Zhade's family expressed concerns when he didn't return home. Their worries magnified when his lifeless body was found on the mall's second floor alongside a water bottle and rat poison.

Zhade recently completed his Class 12 exams but had been leaving home under the pretense of ongoing tests, according to his family. The Hudkeshwar police are investigating the case to unravel the circumstances of his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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