Tragic End: Teen's Mysterious Disappearance and Death at Nagpur Mall

In a tragic incident, 18-year-old Yash Sunil Zhade was found dead at Nagpur's Empress Mall, fueling questions about his mysterious disappearance and subsequent death.

Initially reported missing on Saturday afternoon, Zhade's family expressed concerns when he didn't return home. Their worries magnified when his lifeless body was found on the mall's second floor alongside a water bottle and rat poison.

Zhade recently completed his Class 12 exams but had been leaving home under the pretense of ongoing tests, according to his family. The Hudkeshwar police are investigating the case to unravel the circumstances of his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)