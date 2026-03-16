Iranian Missile Strike Rattles Jerusalem: U.S. Consulate Caught in Crossfire

A missile fragment from Iran has reportedly struck a residential building housing the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. The incident was initially reported by Israeli media sources, although the U.S. State Department has confirmed that no American personnel were harmed in the attack.

According to a State Department spokesperson, the debris landed in a residential area after the missile was intercepted. The spokesperson added, "The United States strongly condemns Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias' attacks on diplomatic, military, and civilian infrastructure in the region."

This statement underscores ongoing tensions and the potential risks posed to international diplomatic efforts in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)