China is actively communicating with the United States concerning President Donald Trump's expected visit, despite his recent remarks threatening a postponement over the Strait of Hormuz situation. Moreover, Trump hinted that sanctions targeting Marco Rubio have been relaxed.

In discussions with the Financial Times, Trump highlighted the need for countries reliant on the Strait of Hormuz, including China, to contribute to its security, citing that China sources 90% of its oil through this corridor. Trump's comments suggest he seeks clarity on Beijing's stance before proceeding with his planned visit.

The summit, slated from March 31 to April 2, is viewed as crucial for China-U.S. relations, with Lin Jian of the Chinese foreign ministry affirming ongoing communication. Beijing seems to overlook past sanctions on U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, permitting his entry despite earlier restrictions, signaling possible diplomatic flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)