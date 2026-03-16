EU Sanctions Target Propagandists and War Criminals

The European Union is set to implement sanctions against individuals implicated in war crimes following the Bucha killings in Ukraine, according to statements made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday.

These developments were revealed by Barrot upon his arrival at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, with the Ukrainian government reporting over 1,400 deaths during a month-long Russian occupation of Bucha.

Moreover, sanctions will target alleged Kremlin propagandists, including Adrien Bocquet, accused of recruiting foreign fighters and conducting disinformation campaigns in Europe and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)