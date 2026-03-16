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EU Sanctions Target Propagandists and War Criminals

The EU plans to impose sanctions on nine individuals linked to war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine, and several Kremlin propagandists. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the measures, highlighting Adrien Bocquet's role in recruiting fighters and spreading disinformation across Europe and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:27 IST
EU Sanctions Target Propagandists and War Criminals
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The European Union is set to implement sanctions against individuals implicated in war crimes following the Bucha killings in Ukraine, according to statements made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday.

These developments were revealed by Barrot upon his arrival at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, with the Ukrainian government reporting over 1,400 deaths during a month-long Russian occupation of Bucha.

Moreover, sanctions will target alleged Kremlin propagandists, including Adrien Bocquet, accused of recruiting foreign fighters and conducting disinformation campaigns in Europe and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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