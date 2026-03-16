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Delhi High Court Extends Timeline for Replies in Liquor Policy Case

The Delhi High Court has granted more time for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others to respond to a CBI petition challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case. The hearing is set for April 6. CBI argues the trial court's acquittal is flawed and requires immediate judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:15 IST
Delhi High Court Extends Timeline for Replies in Liquor Policy Case
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  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the deadline for former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others to respond to a CBI petition. The case revolves around their discharge in an alleged liquor policy conspiracy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has set the hearing date for April 6, noting the absence of the accused during the initial session. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta criticized the trial court's decision as 'perverse' and insisted that an appeal should proceed without delay.

The senior counsel for Kejriwal informed that a plea has been filed with the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Justice Sharma asked the trial court to pause the accompanying money laundering case until further developments in the CBI's appeal. The CBI maintains there is substantial evidence warranting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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