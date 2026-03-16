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Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Israel Intensify Strikes on Iran

The conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran intensifies as military operations continue into a third week. Strikes by the U.S. and Israel target Iranian facilities, while Iran retaliates with attacks including on Dubai airport. This escalation is impacting global oil routes, pushing up prices and fueling inflation fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:44 IST
Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Israel Intensify Strikes on Iran
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The mounting conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran is showing no signs of de-escalation as the war enters its third week. The Israeli military has executed overnight strikes across Iran, and retaliatory Iranian drone attacks have temporarily shut down Dubai airport and targeted key oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

With the crucial Strait of Hormuz closed, impacting a substantial portion of the world's oil trade, global markets are bracing for increased oil prices and potential inflation spikes. U.S. President Donald Trump has called for international coalition support to reopen the busy shipping route, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in this volatile situation.

Simultaneously, Israel's military continues to press on with targeted operations aimed at weakening Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities, mobilizing over 110,000 reservists while navigating complex geopolitical landscapes. The direct impact on civilian areas has been severe, compounded by internet blackouts and mounting casualties, leaving citizens in a state of distress as tension continues to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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