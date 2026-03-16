Arrest at Airport: Hydroponic Ganja Seized from Passenger

A dramatic arrest unfolded at Kempegowda International Airport where customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to the discovery of a significant cache of hydroponic ganja.

The contraband, weighing 1.125 kg and valued at Rs 39.37 lakh, was cleverly concealed inside a photo frame within the passenger's checked-in luggage, authorities revealed.

Consequently, the passenger was apprehended on March 14 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, underscoring the escalating vigilance and stringent measures at international borders.