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Arrest at Airport: Hydroponic Ganja Seized from Passenger

A passenger was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for trying to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth Rs 39.37 lakh. The drugs, hidden in a photo frame, were discovered in checked luggage after the passenger arrived from Bangkok. The arrest was made under the NDPS Act on March 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:00 IST
Arrest at Airport: Hydroponic Ganja Seized from Passenger
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  • India

A dramatic arrest unfolded at Kempegowda International Airport where customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to the discovery of a significant cache of hydroponic ganja.

The contraband, weighing 1.125 kg and valued at Rs 39.37 lakh, was cleverly concealed inside a photo frame within the passenger's checked-in luggage, authorities revealed.

Consequently, the passenger was apprehended on March 14 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, underscoring the escalating vigilance and stringent measures at international borders.

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