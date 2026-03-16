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Defamation Suit: Minister's Daughter Battles Online Misinformation

Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against defamatory social media posts linking her to Jeffrey Epstein. The suit seeks Rs 10 crore in damages, an apology, and retraction of the malicious content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:24 IST
Defamation Suit: Minister's Daughter Battles Online Misinformation
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Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, has taken legal action against a series of defamatory social media posts linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit, filed in Delhi High Court, demands Rs 10 crore in damages and an unconditional apology from the involved entities.

Puri's plea argues that she has been targeted unfairly, with the claims being baseless and aimed solely at damaging her reputation due to her father's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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