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Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill to Regulate Outdoor Advertisements

The Karnataka Assembly passed a Bill empowering municipal bodies to regulate outdoor advertisements and levy fees on hoardings. The legislation mandates written permission for ads, imposes penalties for violations, and aims to curb unauthorized displays to boost local revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST
Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill to Regulate Outdoor Advertisements
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The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a significant amendment Bill targeting outdoor advertisements, empowering municipal bodies to levy and collect fees on hoardings and billboards statewide.

The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Urban Development and Town Planning Minister B S Suresha, looks to formalize the process by allowing municipal councils and corporations to charge an advertisement fee. The fee structure will fall within the limits defined by the state government, with certain exemptions for public and political advertisements.

This amendment seeks to curb unauthorized advertisements, enforcing fees, interests, and penalties on defaulters, with the potential for enforced removal. The initiative aims to streamline local advertisement revenue and support municipal finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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