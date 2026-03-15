French Municipal Elections: A Prelude to Political Shifts?

French citizens flocked to polling stations on Sunday as they voted for mayors in a crucial electoral test that could forecast next year's presidential dynamics. The elections are pivotal, especially for the far-right National Rally (RN), which seeks to expand its influence.

Polling began early in the day, concluding at 8 p.m., with preliminary outcomes expected shortly thereafter. A second round is scheduled for March 22 in several cities. Despite low turnout, the elections are significant, with local results potentially shaping national political patterns.

Security dominated voter concerns, aligning with the RN's strong law-and-order stance. The outcomes could challenge existing political alliances and influence strategies for the upcoming presidential race in 2027.