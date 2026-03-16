EC Orders New SP Appointments Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

The Election Commission of India has taken decisive action to ensure smooth assembly elections in Tamil Nadu by directing the state government to appoint new superintendents of police in four key districts.

After an extensive review of poll preparedness, D N Harikiran Prasad, D V Kiran Shruthi, Sujith Kumar, and N Shreenatha have been assigned to Karur, Erode, Nagapattinam, and Virudhunagar, respectively.

The EC emphasized the urgency of these changes, mandating immediate implementation and demanding a compliance report by 11:00 am on Tuesday. This move follows similar actions in Assam for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)