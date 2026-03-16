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Fake Letterhead Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Legislature

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has exposed a scam where Vidhan Bhavan staff forged department letterheads to sell passes at Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. The spoofed letterheads listed officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, prompting an investigation and demands for strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:18 IST
Fake Letterhead Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Legislature
  • Country:
  • India

A fake letterhead scandal has emerged from Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan, according to Industries Minister Uday Samant. Some of the legislature's staff were caught crafting counterfeit letterheads of his department to illegally sell passes.

The scandal involved forging the names and signatures of officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on these letterheads. Selling these passes for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, the issue was highlighted in a legislative council address by Minister Samant.

Following complaints, a probe was initiated by the Chief Minister's Office. Legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde assured that strict actions would be taken against those involved in this illegal practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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