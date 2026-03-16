Gharu Ram's Homecoming: Strengthening Congress in J&K
Former minister Gharu Ram rejoined Congress, vowing to fortify the party in Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent party leaders, including PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Raman Bhalla, welcomed him. They criticized BJP's governance, emphasizing Congress's commitment to equitable development and combating divisive politics in the region.
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In a significant political shift, former minister Gharu Ram rejoined the Congress on Monday, bringing his supporters along in a determined effort to bolster the party's grassroots presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Party stalwarts, including PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and working president Raman Bhalla, extended a warm welcome to Ram, marking a pivotal moment for the party's regional strategy.
Ram's return to Congress comes after a brief association with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), which he joined before the upcoming 2024 assembly elections in the Union Territory. Addressing the gathering, Karra underscored the Congress party's commitment to equitable development and criticized the policies of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of exacerbating people's struggles through misgovernance.
Highlighting the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leaders, including Bhalla, emphasized the need for collective efforts to restore statehood and combat the divisive politics they attribute to the BJP. They called for a united front of secular forces to steer the region towards progress and uphold the aspirations of its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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