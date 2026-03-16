Left Menu

Gharu Ram's Homecoming: Strengthening Congress in J&K

Former minister Gharu Ram rejoined Congress, vowing to fortify the party in Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent party leaders, including PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Raman Bhalla, welcomed him. They criticized BJP's governance, emphasizing Congress's commitment to equitable development and combating divisive politics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:35 IST
Gharu Ram's Homecoming: Strengthening Congress in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, former minister Gharu Ram rejoined the Congress on Monday, bringing his supporters along in a determined effort to bolster the party's grassroots presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Party stalwarts, including PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra and working president Raman Bhalla, extended a warm welcome to Ram, marking a pivotal moment for the party's regional strategy.

Ram's return to Congress comes after a brief association with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), which he joined before the upcoming 2024 assembly elections in the Union Territory. Addressing the gathering, Karra underscored the Congress party's commitment to equitable development and criticized the policies of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of exacerbating people's struggles through misgovernance.

Highlighting the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leaders, including Bhalla, emphasized the need for collective efforts to restore statehood and combat the divisive politics they attribute to the BJP. They called for a united front of secular forces to steer the region towards progress and uphold the aspirations of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026