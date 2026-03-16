Telangana's Path Ahead: CM Reddy's Vision for Congress

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the period of examining the failures of the previous BRS government had concluded. Speaking during the first day of the assembly's budget session, Reddy urged the ruling Congress to focus on its new vision for the future.

Reddy's statements come as the Congress government approaches the midpoint of its five-year term. He emphasized that the current roadmap should guide the party and government going into the 2028 assembly elections. Reflecting on past experiences, he cited the lack of ample opportunity for then CLP leaders to speak in the assembly during prior BRS governance.

Additionally, Reddy encouraged Congress MLAs and MLCs to avoid neglecting assembly responsibilities and urged greater participation, especially among female members. He advised legislators to study successful policies from other states and effectively communicate the government's recent 99-day action plan to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)