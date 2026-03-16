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SFI Rallies Against 'Restrictive' Transgender Amendment Bill at Jantar Mantar

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protested in Delhi against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. They claim it undermines legal protections, narrows gender definitions, and violates self-identification rights established by the Supreme Court. A memorandum was submitted demanding the Bill's withdrawal and wider community consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:26 IST
SFI Rallies Against 'Restrictive' Transgender Amendment Bill at Jantar Mantar
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On Monday, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, against the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. The protest aimed to highlight concerns over potential regressiveness of the amendment, which they believe undermines essential legal protections for gender-diverse persons.

In their protest, SFI students and activists expressed solidarity with the transgender community through slogans and banners. They argued that the amendment violates the Supreme Court's 2014 NALSA judgment, which established the right to self-determination of gender identity as a constitutional right. The primary concern is the shift of authority to a government-appointed medical board, possibly causing intrusive medical evaluations for transgender individuals.

An SFI delegation submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, outlining these issues and demanding the Bill's withdrawal. They urged retention of the 2019 Act's definition of 'transgender person', protection of self-identification rights, and broader consultations with stakeholders before any future amendments. The SFI also emphasized greater focus on education, healthcare, and employment access for transgender persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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