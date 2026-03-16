Youth Congress Sparks Protest Over India-US Trade Deal at Jantar Mantar

The Indian Youth Congress organized a 'Sansad Gherao' protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, opposing the India-US trade deal due to concerns over farmers' and small businesses' welfare. Led by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, protesters gathered to demand the government reconsider and potentially scrap the agreement.

Police detained at least 90 protesters as they attempted to proceed towards Parliament. The protestors were raising slogans against the Centre and carrying placards highlighting various issues, including the rising prices and alleged shortages of essential commodities.

Chib argued that the trade deal could have dire consequences for the country's agricultural sector and domestic industries. He urged the government to clarify its stance on whether the agreement benefits India's farmers and youth, emphasizing the Youth Congress's commitment to continuing their protest until their concerns are addressed.