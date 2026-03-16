Tensions in Garo Hills: Meghalaya Government Extends GHADC Tenure Amidst Controversy

The Meghalaya government has decided to extend the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council's (GHADC) tenure for an additional six months. This decision comes in the wake of violent protests concerning the participation of non-tribal members in the upcoming elections.

Amid rising tensions in the Garo Hills region, the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, approved this extension during a virtual meeting. The move responds to clashes that occurred when non-tribals were barred from participating in the GHADC elections.

Following the resignation of Albinush R. Marak as Chief Executive Member after a no-confidence motion, Dhormonath Ch. Sangma was elected as his successor. The state government plans to engage in discussions with stakeholders to resolve election eligibility concerns over the next six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)