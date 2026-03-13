Revolutionizing Oil Recycling: India's First National Initiative Launched

Re Sustainability and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited have inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to inaugurate India's first organized national effort for the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to create a circular ecosystem supporting lubricant oil management while pushing India towards a resource-efficient and low-carbon economy.

The initiative will lead to the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop a comprehensive reverse logistics network. This network will enable systematic recovery and advanced re-refining of used lubricants from industrial and automotive sectors, reducing dependency on virgin crude-derived oils and conserving natural resources.

The collaboration includes plans for state-of-the-art facilities for processing and converting used oil into Re-Refined Base Oil (RRBO) meeting both Bureau of Indian Standards and international specifications. With projected annual collection reaching 100 KTA, the initiative represents a significant leap in India's circular economy journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)