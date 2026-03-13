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Revolutionizing Oil Recycling: India's First National Initiative Launched

Re Sustainability and Indian Oil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to launch India's first national initiative for collecting and recycling used lubricating oil. This partnership aims to build a circular ecosystem that reduces reliance on crude-derived oils and strengthens India's low-carbon transition through advanced oil recovery and recycling infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST
Revolutionizing Oil Recycling: India's First National Initiative Launched
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Re Sustainability and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited have inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to inaugurate India's first organized national effort for the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to create a circular ecosystem supporting lubricant oil management while pushing India towards a resource-efficient and low-carbon economy.

The initiative will lead to the establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop a comprehensive reverse logistics network. This network will enable systematic recovery and advanced re-refining of used lubricants from industrial and automotive sectors, reducing dependency on virgin crude-derived oils and conserving natural resources.

The collaboration includes plans for state-of-the-art facilities for processing and converting used oil into Re-Refined Base Oil (RRBO) meeting both Bureau of Indian Standards and international specifications. With projected annual collection reaching 100 KTA, the initiative represents a significant leap in India's circular economy journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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