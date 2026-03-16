Rising Tensions: Israel's Strategic Hold in Southern Lebanon

On Monday, Israel issued a stern warning to displaced Lebanese citizens, indicating that their return is contingent upon the security of Israelis near the border. This comes as Israeli forces extend their military operations in southern Lebanon, intensifying efforts against Hezbollah.

In a recent briefing, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced that Israeli troops have initiated targeted ground operations following Defense Minister Israel Katz's directive to expand the military campaign. This decision follows Hezbollah's rocket attack on March 2, which drew Lebanon into the ongoing regional conflict.

The situation in southern Lebanon remains tense, with Israeli forces advancing westward. Talks are anticipated to secure a lasting ceasefire, with discussions focusing on disarming Hezbollah. Despite these efforts, direct talks between Israel and Lebanon seem distant for now, as international players attempt to mediate the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)