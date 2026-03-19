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Israeli Air Force Strikes Iranian Naval Targets

The Israeli military announced strikes against Iranian naval facilities in the Caspian Sea, with a spokesman confirming the action targeted Tehran's naval capabilities. Specific details on the timing of the strikes were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST
Israeli Air Force Strikes Iranian Naval Targets
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  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, announced on Thursday that the Air Force conducted operations against Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea. The strikes aimed at diminishing Tehran's naval capabilities.

Details regarding the timing of the operations were not provided by the military spokesman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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