Foreign Plot Uncovered: Mercenaries, Mobile Phones, and Myanmar

Security agencies have detained seven foreigners, including an alleged U.S. mercenary, over suspicions of a plot involving Indian ethnic groups to destabilize national security. Officials declared the accused are tied to Myanmar-based armed organizations known for supporting terrorist activities against India.

Last week, based on a tip-off, the Bureau of Immigration apprehended these individuals at key transit hubs in India, leading to formal arrests by the National Investigation Agency. The agency cites that the suspects, comprising six Ukrainian nationals, entered India on tourist visas and proceeded to Myanmar to engage in unauthorized military training.

Amid growing diplomatic tensions, Ukraine denied accusations of state support for terrorism, while India accelerates border security measures. Detained suspects are scrutinized for possible data revealing their funding sources and any extensive network supporting their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)