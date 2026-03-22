Teen Duo Detained in Surat for Cannabis Possession
Two 17-year-old boys were detained in Surat with cannabis valued at Rs 4.54 lakh. Originating from Bihar, the boys were intercepted by police near L N Park Society with 9.08 kg of cannabis. A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Surat police detained two 17-year-old boys in possession of cannabis worth Rs 4.54 lakh, officials reported on Sunday.
Following a tip-off, the police intercepted the teens on Saturday near L N Park Society in Udhana Bhathena as they headed towards the M-4 market.
Inspector S N Desai from Udhana police station confirmed the confiscation of 9.08 kg of ganja and two mobile phones. The minors face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have been remanded to a children's home. Further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)