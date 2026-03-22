Teen Duo Detained in Surat for Cannabis Possession

The Surat police detained two 17-year-old boys in possession of cannabis worth Rs 4.54 lakh, officials reported on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted the teens on Saturday near L N Park Society in Udhana Bhathena as they headed towards the M-4 market.

Inspector S N Desai from Udhana police station confirmed the confiscation of 9.08 kg of ganja and two mobile phones. The minors face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have been remanded to a children's home. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)