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Beed's Election Battle: Justice for Sarpanch Deshmukh

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a bypoll is set in Massajog village following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The election tests the Deshmukh family's legacy amid ongoing legal proceedings. Attention focuses on whether a tribute election will occur unopposed or if challengers will emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:30 IST
Beed's Election Battle: Justice for Sarpanch Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for the gram panchayat elections are heating up in Maharashtra's Beed district, with Massajog village taking center stage. The village, part of Kaij tehsil, is set for a bypoll triggered by the shocking murder of its sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh.

Scheduled for April 28, polling will occur across 88 seats including 22 sarpanch posts. A local population of 2,000 eagerly awaits the outcome, questioning whether the village will unite to honor Deshmukh by electing a successor unopposed.

Amid ongoing legal proceedings and public outrage, attention remains focused on the accused mastermind, Walmik Karad, who sits in custody following rejected bail requests. The unfolding political drama also led to the resignation of Dhananjay Munde from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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