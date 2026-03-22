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Opposition and Activists Call for Withdrawal of Controversial Transgender Bill

Opposition MPs and transgender rights activists have demanded the withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, arguing it could undermine the rights of transgender individuals. Critics argue the bill conflicts with principles established by the Supreme Court, prompting calls for further reconsideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:02 IST
Opposition and Activists Call for Withdrawal of Controversial Transgender Bill
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Opposition MPs and transgender rights activists have united in a call for the withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. Their assertion is that the proposed changes threaten to dilute the rights of transgender individuals, sparking concern among stakeholders.

The bill, introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, aims to define 'transgender' precisely and proposes graded punishments linked to harm inflicted. However, it excludes individuals with varied sexual orientations and perceived identities, a move criticized for departing from Supreme Court principles.

NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit emphasize the need for the bill's reevaluation by a parliamentary committee. Meanwhile, activists like Grace Banu warn that the proposed changes undermine progress made in recognizing transgender rights, calling for continued resistance and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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