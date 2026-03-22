Escalation in the Middle East: Iran and Hezbollah Intensify Strikes on Israel

Iran, alongside its ally Hezbollah, has intensified its assault on Israel, launching significant strikes as the conflict enters its fourth week. This escalation follows threats from the United States and Iran, each indicating broader war targets.

On Sunday, Israeli leaders arrived in Arad, where Iranian missiles struck near a nuclear site. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened destruction of Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, prompting Tehran to vow retaliation against US and Israeli infrastructure.

With escalating military actions, including Hezbollah's airstrike in northern Israel, the conflict poses serious threats to global stability. Damage to nuclear sites raises international concerns, while energy supplies through the Persian Gulf become increasingly jeopardized.

(With inputs from agencies.)