Temple Thief Caught Red-Handed: Siddhivinayak Worker Accused of Stealing Donations
A Siddhivinayak temple worker in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly stealing from donation boxes. The theft was uncovered through 10 days of CCTV footage, revealing repeated acts of stealing. The temple suspects at least Rs 10,000 has been taken, with investigations ongoing to uncover any further involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A worker at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple has been arrested for allegedly pilfering money from donation boxes, according to officials.
The incident surfaced on March 20 after an examination of 10 days of CCTV footage unveiled suspicious activities at the Ganesha shrine in Prabhadevi.
Authorities suspect the worker has stolen at least Rs 10,000 to date, and investigations are underway to determine if he acted alone or with the help of other employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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