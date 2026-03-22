ICC in Crisis: Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Geopolitical Tensions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is in turmoil as its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, is investigated for alleged sexual misconduct. Khan, accused of a non-consensual relationship with a lawyer, has temporarily stepped aside while the case is reviewed by the executive branch.

The investigation coincides with geopolitical pressures, including U.S. sanctions on the court for investigating alleged Israeli war crimes. These developments have placed the ICC under significant strain, with its leadership and credibility on the line.

An outside panel of judges concluded that no misconduct occurred, but final decisions lie with the ICC's executive branch, which could further influence international relations, especially with non-member states like China, Russia, and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)