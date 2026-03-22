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Iranian Missiles Strike Southern Israel: Miraculous Survival Amid Devastation

Two Iranian missiles caused widespread destruction in southern Israel, notably in Arad, with 31 people injured, including 18 children. Despite the attacks' severity, Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked that it was a miracle no fatalities occurred. Ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iran continue to escalate with both civilian and military targets affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:39 IST
Iranian Missiles Strike Southern Israel: Miraculous Survival Amid Devastation
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Residents of southern Israeli towns witnessed substantial destruction on Sunday after two Iranian missiles struck overnight, unable to be intercepted by air defenses. This marks one of the most severe attacks on Israeli soil in the current conflict, severely impacting the desert town of Arad.

Soroka hospital in southern Israel reported the incident as a mass-casualty event. In Arad, 31 individuals, including 18 children, required hospitalization, with at least nine seriously injured. Video footage validated by Reuters highlighted flames consuming the upper floor of an apartment complex in the aftermath of the missile strike.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, standing at the strike site in Arad, termed the survival of residents a miracle, as no deaths were reported. He emphasized the necessity of promptly seeking shelter to avoid casualties in future incidents. Iran claimed the strikes targeted military sites, retaliating against Israeli actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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