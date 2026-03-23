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Online Defamation Sparks Investigation

An investigation has been initiated concerning an alleged online defamation case against the IUML state president, Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The complaint was filed by the IUML after false allegations were spread from a fake social media account. A detailed inquiry is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:35 IST
Online Defamation Sparks Investigation
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The Malappuram Cyber Police have launched a formal investigation following an online defamation incident targeting Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The probe began on Monday after circulating defamatory content was reported to the authorities.

According to police sources, a defamatory social media post against Thangal was observed on Sunday evening. Although the post was quickly removed, its contents had already been widely disseminated across various social media platforms. Acting swiftly, the IUML filed a complaint to ensure the matter received attention.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty highlighted the urgency of the situation, mentioning the party's readiness to take legal action against false allegations. As the investigation advances, authorities have stated that a case will be registered following the outcome of the preliminary inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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