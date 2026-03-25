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Kosta Barbarouses' Final Push for World Cup Redemption

At 36, Kosta Barbarouses is aiming for one last shot at the World Cup with New Zealand, after narrowly missing the 2010 tournament and suffering through three failed qualification campaigns. Despite recent club struggles, he remains determined to secure his place among the squad set to compete in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:03 IST
Kosta Barbarouses' Final Push for World Cup Redemption

At 36 years old, New Zealand winger Kosta Barbarouses is intent on securing a final opportunity to compete in the World Cup, 16 years after missing out on the 2010 finals. His pivotal goal in a 3-0 victory over New Caledonia last year helped clinch the All Whites' spot in the tournament. Yet, with a competitive roster trying out for a place, Barbarouses faces uncertainty.

Despite difficulties at the Western Sydney Wanderers, where he lost his starting role amid the club's challenging season, Barbarouses remains optimistic. "I've had three, four years of really good work," he shared, referring to his time with both the club and the All Whites. This hope fuels his push for the roster as New Zealand faces strong opponents such as Iran, Belgium, and Egypt.

With two decisive home games left—against Finland in Auckland and Chile—Barbarouses knows it's now or never. As past failed campaigns haunt him, he calls this his "fourth attempt realistically" to make the World Cup. Yet, his resilience and recent successes have offered him a chance for redemption in the upcoming tournament, bringing a sense of closure to years of perseverance.

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