Crackdown on Piracy: Delhi Police Busts Major Illegal Book Printing Racket

In a significant breakthrough against literary piracy, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has apprehended Jwala Prasad for his central role in an illicit book printing operation affecting Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd. The arrest follows a detailed operation by the Inter-State Cell (ISC), revealing a widespread network engaged in unauthorized printing, storage, and distribution of copyrighted books.

Acting upon a complaint received on March 14, a meticulous raid was conducted in Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi, under the guidance of Inspectors Satender Poonia and Sohan Lal, supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Chander Lamba. This operation led to the recovery of 8,593 pirated books. Subsequently, an additional raid resulted in the seizure of 11,544 more pirated volumes, bringing the total to over 20,137 books.

Despite attempts to obstruct the investigation with misleading information, Prasad's sustained interrogation resulted in the discovery of a complete illegal set-up, including two printing machines from Anand Parbat Industrial Area. The evidence, comprising negatives and plates, solidified Prasad's involvement. Further investigations continue to uncover the full scope of this piracy network.

(With inputs from agencies.)