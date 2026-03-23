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Online Attack Sparks Investigation into IUML Leader

A police investigation is underway following a defamatory online post targeting IUML state president Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. The complaint was filed by the IUML. The post, deleted shortly after its appearance, spread widely online. Authorities are examining the incident and legal actions are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:18 IST
Online Attack Sparks Investigation into IUML Leader
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An investigation has been launched into an alleged online attack against IUML state president, Syyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, according to the police. The Malappuram Cyber Police are leading the probe based on a complaint lodged by the party.

The defamatory post, which emerged on social media on Sunday evening, was deleted within hours but had already gained significant traction online, authorities noted. In response, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a formal complaint with the Malappuram Cyber Police.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty emphasized the need for an urgent investigation in a Facebook statement. He underscored the party's intention to pursue all legal avenues to counter the misinformation and urged the public to disregard the unfounded accusations. The police indicated that a case will be filed following their initial inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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