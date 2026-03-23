Tuvalu PM Feleti Teo to Make First Official Visit to NZ Since 2024 Election

Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo will undertake his first official visit to New Zealand since taking office in 2024, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced, signalling a renewed push to strengthen Pacific partnerships amid growing regional and climate challenges.

The visit underscores the close and longstanding relationship between New Zealand and Tuvalu, built on deep ties across development cooperation, culture, trade, and people-to-people connections.

Strengthening a Strategic Pacific Partnership

“We share a warm and close partnership with Tuvalu, underpinned by strong development, cultural, economic, and people-to-people links,” Prime Minister Luxon said.

The leaders are expected to discuss shared regional priorities, including climate resilience, sustainable development, and Pacific cooperation frameworks.

A key focus will be Tuvalu’s preparations for the Pre-COP31 Leaders’ Event, which it will host in October—an important platform for amplifying Pacific voices in global climate negotiations.

“I look forward to discussing how we can deliver on our shared ambitions and hearing more about Tuvalu’s leadership ahead of COP31,” Luxon added.

Climate and Development at the Core

New Zealand has long been a key development partner for Tuvalu, supporting critical sectors such as:

Education and health services

Economic development initiatives

Coastal resilience and climate adaptation

Given Tuvalu’s vulnerability to rising sea levels and climate impacts, the visit is expected to place strong emphasis on climate action, adaptation financing, and resilience-building efforts.

High-Level Engagements Across Government

During his visit, Prime Minister Teo will engage with several senior New Zealand ministers, including:

Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dr Shane Reti, Minister for Pacific Peoples

Simon Watts, Minister for Climate Change

These discussions are likely to cover regional security, migration, climate policy, and economic cooperation, reflecting the broad scope of bilateral ties.

Engaging the Tuvaluan Community in New Zealand

In addition to official meetings, Prime Minister Teo will participate in community events and connect with the Tuvaluan diaspora in New Zealand, reinforcing cultural ties and community engagement.

New Zealand is home to a significant Tuvaluan population, making diaspora relations an important pillar of the bilateral relationship.

A Milestone Visit for New Leadership

This visit marks Prime Minister Teo’s first official trip to New Zealand since his election in 2024, highlighting the importance both countries place on maintaining strong diplomatic and regional cooperation.

He will be accompanied by:

Paulson Panapa, Tuvalu’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Simon Kofe, Minister for Transport, Energy, Communication and Innovation

Pacific Unity in a Changing Global Landscape

The visit comes at a time when Pacific nations are increasingly asserting their role in global discussions on climate change, sustainable development, and regional security.

With Tuvalu taking a leadership role ahead of COP31, and New Zealand reaffirming its Pacific engagement strategy, the visit is expected to further solidify cooperation and align priorities for the years ahead.