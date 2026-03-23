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Recognizing Domestic Workers: Essential Service Backbone

BJP leader K Laxman urged the government to classify domestic workers as essential service workers and improve their welfare program inclusion. Highlighting challenges faced by this largely unorganised workforce, he called for better registration, social security, and grievance mechanisms for the sector's predominantly female labor force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:25 IST
Recognizing Domestic Workers: Essential Service Backbone
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BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman has called on the government to recognize domestic workers as essential service providers, emphasizing their critical role in supporting households and the urban economy.

In a Special Mention raised in the Upper House, Laxman highlighted the plight of domestic workers, a predominantly female and economically vulnerable segment of the workforce. Despite being indispensable, many work without contracts, social security, or grievance redressal mechanisms.

Drawing attention to initiatives like the eShram portal, Laxman urged more inclusive welfare programs and regulatory protections, stressing the need for proper registration, social security access, and effective grievance mechanisms for domestic workers facing challenges such as irregular wages and long hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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