Honoring Heroes: The Push for Recognition of India's Forgotten Martyrs

In a rally held on Shaheedi Divas, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed discontent over the lack of recognition for legendary freedom fighters, such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, by the central government. Mann pointed out that their contributions have been overlooked in favor of other leaders who have taken undue credit for India's Independence.

Mann reiterated his government's commitment to building a vibrant Punjab through initiatives like the Hussainiwala Heritage Complex, funded under the Bharat Darshan Scheme. He also highlighted the new efforts to rename significant landmarks after these martyrs, aiming to inspire future generations by truly honoring the sacrifices made for the nation's freedom.

Criticizing the Modi-led BJP for trivializing the freedom struggle, Mann called for a deeper reflection on the true cost of Independence. Emphasizing the impact of youth leadership, he advocated for following the ideals of the martyrs to ensure the prosperity of Punjab. Mann encouraged the public to wield the power of the ballot wisely to invoke meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)