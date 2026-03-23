Former Government Officer Sentenced in Decade-Old Corruption Case

In a significant verdict, a former government officer was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by a Srinagar court on Monday, related to a 16-year-old corruption case.

The Anti-Corruption Court, led by Special Judge Tasleem Arief Ganie, found Mohammad Akram Khan, a retired tehsildar, guilty of accepting a bribe.

The charges against Khan were based on provisions under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding Rs 20,000 to favorably resolve a property dispute, as per the ACB's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)