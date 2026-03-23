Left Menu

Former Government Officer Sentenced in Decade-Old Corruption Case

A former government officer, Mohammad Akram Khan, was sentenced to a year's imprisonment in a 16-year-old corruption case in Srinagar. The Anti-Corruption Court found him guilty of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Ranbir Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST
Former Government Officer Sentenced in Decade-Old Corruption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a former government officer was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by a Srinagar court on Monday, related to a 16-year-old corruption case.

The Anti-Corruption Court, led by Special Judge Tasleem Arief Ganie, found Mohammad Akram Khan, a retired tehsildar, guilty of accepting a bribe.

The charges against Khan were based on provisions under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding Rs 20,000 to favorably resolve a property dispute, as per the ACB's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026