Former Government Officer Sentenced in Decade-Old Corruption Case
A former government officer, Mohammad Akram Khan, was sentenced to a year's imprisonment in a 16-year-old corruption case in Srinagar. The Anti-Corruption Court found him guilty of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Ranbir Penal Code.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant verdict, a former government officer was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by a Srinagar court on Monday, related to a 16-year-old corruption case.
The Anti-Corruption Court, led by Special Judge Tasleem Arief Ganie, found Mohammad Akram Khan, a retired tehsildar, guilty of accepting a bribe.
The charges against Khan were based on provisions under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding Rs 20,000 to favorably resolve a property dispute, as per the ACB's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)