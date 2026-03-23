Vandalism Strikes AAP MLA's Car in Delhi
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar's car was vandalized by unknown assailants in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar. The incident was reported at 7:03 PM. Police found the car's glass shattered and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The case, signaling deliberate damage, is under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar's vehicle was reportedly vandalized by unidentified persons in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Monday evening. The police were alerted to the incident at 7:03 PM.
According to police reports, the MLA was present at the location in the Kondli Assembly constituency, where his car was targeted while parked in front of a sweets shop. The vehicle's left rear quarter glass was found shattered, suggesting intentional harm.
The officers have initiated an investigation, filing a case and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the suspects responsible for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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