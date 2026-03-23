Vandalism Strikes AAP MLA's Car in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar's vehicle was reportedly vandalized by unidentified persons in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Monday evening. The police were alerted to the incident at 7:03 PM.

According to police reports, the MLA was present at the location in the Kondli Assembly constituency, where his car was targeted while parked in front of a sweets shop. The vehicle's left rear quarter glass was found shattered, suggesting intentional harm.

The officers have initiated an investigation, filing a case and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the suspects responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)