Tragedy Strikes: Cold Storage Collapse in Chandapur

A devastating incident unfolded in Chandapur village when a portion of cold storage gave way, killing at least four laborers and injuring 14 others, officials reported. Efforts are underway to find trapped survivors amid the wreckage while managing an ammonia gas leak from the facility.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma confirmed that the injured are receiving treatment, and an investigation will determine the facility's compliance with safety regulations. The deceased have been identified, hailing from Bihar and Chandapur.

Owner Ansar Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, faces scrutiny regarding the facility's condition and safety compliance. Authorities plan to take strict action against those responsible. Leaders have expressed condolences and financial aid has been announced for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)