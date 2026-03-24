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Tragedy Strikes: Cold Storage Collapse in Chandapur

A cold storage collapse in Chandapur village claimed four lives and injured 14 others. Rescuers search for survivors amidst the debris. An ammonia gas leak triggered by the collapse is being contained. The facility's owner, a former MLA, is under scrutiny for potential negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Cold Storage Collapse in Chandapur
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  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Chandapur village when a portion of cold storage gave way, killing at least four laborers and injuring 14 others, officials reported. Efforts are underway to find trapped survivors amid the wreckage while managing an ammonia gas leak from the facility.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma confirmed that the injured are receiving treatment, and an investigation will determine the facility's compliance with safety regulations. The deceased have been identified, hailing from Bihar and Chandapur.

Owner Ansar Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, faces scrutiny regarding the facility's condition and safety compliance. Authorities plan to take strict action against those responsible. Leaders have expressed condolences and financial aid has been announced for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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