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Court Halts Trump's Refugee Detention Policy

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's policy that would arrest and detain refugees in the U.S. if they hadn't obtained green cards after a year. The decision was made following arguments by six refugees and two advocacy groups claiming the policy was unlawful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:01 IST
Court Halts Trump's Refugee Detention Policy
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  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge took action on Monday to prevent the Trump administration from enforcing a controversial new policy.

The policy aimed to subject thousands of refugees to arrest and detention if they hadn't acquired green cards after a year in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston responded to a request from six refugees and two advocacy groups, who argued the policy was an unlawful deviation from long-standing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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