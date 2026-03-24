Court Halts Trump's Refugee Detention Policy
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's policy that would arrest and detain refugees in the U.S. if they hadn't obtained green cards after a year. The decision was made following arguments by six refugees and two advocacy groups claiming the policy was unlawful.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge took action on Monday to prevent the Trump administration from enforcing a controversial new policy.
The policy aimed to subject thousands of refugees to arrest and detention if they hadn't acquired green cards after a year in the United States.
U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston responded to a request from six refugees and two advocacy groups, who argued the policy was an unlawful deviation from long-standing practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- refugee
- detention
- policy
- green card
- federal judge
- Richard Stearns
- HLS
- immigration
- Boston