U.S. Pauses Strikes on Iran's Energy Sites Amid Secretive Talks

The United States has confirmed its military operations against Iran will proceed, excluding a temporary halt on targeting energy sites. This decision comes amidst what President Donald Trump calls 'productive' talks with Iranian officials, though Iran disputes any negotiations have occurred.

Trump recently delayed a planned strike on Iran's energy grid for five days. According to sources, the pause only pertains to energy sites; military locations, navy, and missile targets remain unaffected as Operation Epic Fury advances.

The White House, State Department, and Pentagon have not commented on these developments, while the Semafor report reveals Israel is uninvolved in the ongoing U.S.-Iran discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)