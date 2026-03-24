Seven ICU hospitals left incomplete by previous AAP govt to be completed for Rs 150 cr, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:06 IST
Seven ICU hospitals left incomplete by previous AAP govt to be completed for Rs 150 cr, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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