West Bengal's Enigmatic Voter List: What's at Stake?

The Election Commission remains tight-lipped about the number of voters added or removed following the SIR adjudication process in West Bengal, as it rolls out the initial supplementary list.

A staggering 60 lakh names were tagged for review in the final roll published on February 28. A substantial contingent of 705 judicial officers was tasked with determining the validity of these entries, following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced that decisions had been made on approximately 29 lakh names to date. Although many voters faced challenges accessing their status online, security measures have been intensified with elections around the corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)