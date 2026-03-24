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West Bengal's Enigmatic Voter List: What's at Stake?

The Election Commission has not disclosed the updated voter list after adjudication in West Bengal. Despite the publication of the first supplementary list, around 60 lakh cases were assessed by judicial officers. 29 lakh names have been finalized so far, with more updates pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:41 IST
West Bengal's Enigmatic Voter List: What's at Stake?
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The Election Commission remains tight-lipped about the number of voters added or removed following the SIR adjudication process in West Bengal, as it rolls out the initial supplementary list.

A staggering 60 lakh names were tagged for review in the final roll published on February 28. A substantial contingent of 705 judicial officers was tasked with determining the validity of these entries, following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced that decisions had been made on approximately 29 lakh names to date. Although many voters faced challenges accessing their status online, security measures have been intensified with elections around the corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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